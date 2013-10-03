11 Questions That Will Test Your Integrity

Are ethical dilemmas ever black-and-white?

RedBalloon founder Naomi Simson answers that with an all-too-vivid question over at LinkedIn: “How may drops of urine does it take to spoil the soup?”

Here are 11 questions that Simson says will help test your integrity:

As a famous athlete, you are offered a $US500,000 endorsement to promote a product that you dislike and would NEVER use. Do you endorse it? You are working on a project along with several other companies and you notice that one of the companies is doing shoddy, dangerous work. If you report the company, the entire project may be shut down and you will lose 20% of your revenues for the year. Do you report the problem? The taxi driver gives you a blank receipt as he drops you off. You are on an expense account. Do you write in the exact correct amount? You’re golfing with an important client who thinks that golf skills are as important as business skills. Your ball has a bad lie, but you can move it to a better position without being seen. Do you? You’re backing into a tight parking space in the work car park and you accidentally dent someone’s car. Nobody has seen you. Do you leave a note taking responsibility? A colleague wants to copy and swap some music CDs. You know it’s illegal. Do you do it? You know you are attractive and so does your prospective customer. Do you lightly flirt to get a major new account for your business? A good friend has been unemployed for several months. They ask you to write a reference for a job that you don’t think they’re well qualified for. Do you agree? You see some great content for a presentation, you know it is copyright — do you use it in your work presentation to make you look good? Your budgets are tight, you procure some business services, the vendor forgets to invoice you… six months go by. Do you remind them to send the invoice? You are offered tickets to a rock concert with a potential supplier that is currently tendering for a big contract. It is your favourite band and you really want to see them — and tickets have been sold out for months. You know it will not influence your contribution to the tender process.

How many of your answers are clear “no”s?

