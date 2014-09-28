11 Products You Used To Love That Apple Has Quietly Killed

After the dust settled down from the Apple event earlier this month, people noticed something quite sad: Apple quietly killed the iPod Classic, the only iPod to still use the “click wheel.”

The largest size was 160GB, and could hold 40,000 songs. And fans of the device took the news pretty hard.

But this wasn’t the first time that Apple quietly killed older products when new products were announced.

