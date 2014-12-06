QUIZ: Can You Answer These English Grammar School Entrance Exam Questions From The 1940s And 50s?

You might find the following test questions from the 1940s and 50s extremely difficult.
They come from past 11 Plus entrance exams issued by British grammar schools and have been republished in the “Eleven-Plus Book.”
English grammar schools still run entrance exams, but the format is different.
(a) John had jumped out of the frying pan into the fire.
(b) He was caught red-handed.
(c) It is best to make hay while the sun shines.
(d) His bark is worse than his bite.
(e) The boy is never stumped for an answer.
(f) His excuse would not hold water.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.