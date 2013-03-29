11 Players Will Make More Than Entire Houston Astros Roster In 2013

APA lot of attention has been given this offseason to how the Miami Marlins gutted its roster. But over in the American League, the Houston Astros will field an entire roster in 2013 that is expected to make as little as $20 million.



To give a sense of just how little that is in today’s game, consider that the Los Angeles Dodgers will have more than $230 million in payroll obligations this season, or more than 1000% more than the Astros.

And then there’s the New York Yankees, who have four players this season that will make more than the entire Astros roster*. In all, 11 players will make more than the Astros this season (see below).

To make matters worse, the Astros’ largest payroll obligation this season is Wandy Rodriguez, who now pitches for the Pirates. The Astros will pay $5.0 million of his 2013 salary. After Rodriguez, the Astros have just four players making at least $1.0 million this season, with Bud Norris topping the list at $3.0 million.

* The Yankees are only responsible for paying $11.5 million of Vernon Well contract.

