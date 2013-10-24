11 Players In The World Series That Made At Least $US10 Million This Season

With four of the eleven largest payrolls in Major League Baseball competing in this year’s League Championship Series, it was inevitable that the World Series would feature some high-priced talent.
In all, there are eleven active players on the rosters of the Red Sox and Cardinals that made at least $US10 million this season, including seven on the Red Sox.
The group includes five starting pitchers, three outfielders, one catcher, one designated hitter, and just one infielder.
Team: Boston Red Sox
Position: Second Base
Contract: 6 years, $US40.5 million (new 8-year, $US110 million contract begins next season)
Key Stats: Hit .301 (.372 OBP) in the regular season with nine home runs and 17 stolen bases.
Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com
Team: Boston Red Sox
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 5 years, $US30 million (Red Sox have a $US13 million option for 2014 season)
Key Stats: 15-8 with a 3.75 ERA during regular season. The Red Sox are 2-1 this postseason in games started by Lester.
Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com
Team: St. Louis Cardinals
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 6 years, $US36 million (New 5-year, $US97.5 million contracts begins next season)
Key Stats: Went 19-9 with a 2.94 ERA during the regular season. The Cardinals are 2-1 in the postseason in games started by Wainwright.
Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com
Team: St. Louis Cardinals
Position: Right Field
Contract: 2 years, $US26 million. Beltran will be a free agent after the season.
Key Stats: Hit .296 (.339 OBP) with 24 home runs during the regular season. In 11 postseason games, Beltran is 10-39 (.256) with two home runs.
Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com
Team: Boston Red Sox
Position: Outfield
Contract: 3 years, $US39 million
Key Stats: Hit .294 (.351 OBP) with 15 home runs and 21 stolen bases during the regular season. In 10 postseason games, Victorino is 9-38 (.237) with one home run.
Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com
Team: Boston Red Sox
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 2 years, $US26.5 million
Key Stats: Was 8-9 with a 4.57 ERA in the regular season. The Red Sox are 1-1 in two postseason games started by Dempster.
Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com
Team: St. Louis Cardinals
Position: Catcher
Contract: 5 years, $US75 million
Key Stats: Hit .319 with 12 home runs during the regular season. In the postseason, Molina is 10-39 (.256) with one home run. Of course, Molina's greatest asset is his defence. He's arguably the best defensive catcher in baseball.
Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com
Team: Boston Red Sox
Position: Designated Hitter
Contract: 2 years, $US26 million
Key Stats: Hit .309 with 30 home runs during the regular season. Ortiz has 15 career postseason home runs including three this year.
Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com
Team: Boston Red Sox
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 2 years, $US29 million
Key Stats: Peavy, who was traded to the Red Sox at the trade deadline, was 4-1 with a 4.04 ERA in 10 starts. The Red Sox are 1-1 in his two postseason starts.
Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com
Team: Boston Red Sox
Position: Starting Pitcher
Contract: 5 years, $US82.5 million
Key Stats: Lackey went 10-13 with a 3.52 ERA in 29 starts. During the postseason, the Red Sox are 2-0 in his starts.
Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com
Team: St. Louis Cardinals
Position: Left Field
Contract: 7 years, $US120 million
Key Stats: Hit .300 (.389 OBP) during the regular season. In the postseason, Holliday is 11-45 in 11 games with two home runs.
Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.