11 Players In The World Series That Made At Least $US10 Million This Season

With four of the eleven largest payrolls in Major League Baseball competing in this year’s League Championship Series, it was inevitable that the World Series would feature some high-priced talent.

In all, there are eleven active players on the rosters of the Red Sox and Cardinals that made at least $US10 million this season, including seven on the Red Sox.

The group includes five starting pitchers, three outfielders, one catcher, one designated hitter, and just one infielder.

#11 Dustin Pedroia -- $US10.0 million Team: Boston Red Sox Position: Second Base Contract: 6 years, $US40.5 million (new 8-year, $US110 million contract begins next season) Key Stats: Hit .301 (.372 OBP) in the regular season with nine home runs and 17 stolen bases. Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com #10 John Lester -- $US11.6 million Team: Boston Red Sox Position: Starting Pitcher Contract: 5 years, $US30 million (Red Sox have a $US13 million option for 2014 season) Key Stats: 15-8 with a 3.75 ERA during regular season. The Red Sox are 2-1 this postseason in games started by Lester. Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com #9 Adam Wainwright -- $US12.0 million Team: St. Louis Cardinals Position: Starting Pitcher Contract: 6 years, $US36 million (New 5-year, $US97.5 million contracts begins next season) Key Stats: Went 19-9 with a 2.94 ERA during the regular season. The Cardinals are 2-1 in the postseason in games started by Wainwright. Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com #7t Carlos Beltran -- $US13.0 million Team: St. Louis Cardinals Position: Right Field Contract: 2 years, $US26 million. Beltran will be a free agent after the season. Key Stats: Hit .296 (.339 OBP) with 24 home runs during the regular season. In 11 postseason games, Beltran is 10-39 (.256) with two home runs. Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com #7t Shane Victorino -- $US13.0 million Team: Boston Red Sox Position: Outfield Contract: 3 years, $US39 million Key Stats: Hit .294 (.351 OBP) with 15 home runs and 21 stolen bases during the regular season. In 10 postseason games, Victorino is 9-38 (.237) with one home run. Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com #6 Ryan Dempster -- $US13.3 million Team: Boston Red Sox Position: Starting Pitcher Contract: 2 years, $US26.5 million Key Stats: Was 8-9 with a 4.57 ERA in the regular season. The Red Sox are 1-1 in two postseason games started by Dempster. Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com #4t Yadier Molina -- $US14.0 million Team: St. Louis Cardinals Position: Catcher Contract: 5 years, $US75 million Key Stats: Hit .319 with 12 home runs during the regular season. In the postseason, Molina is 10-39 (.256) with one home run. Of course, Molina's greatest asset is his defence. He's arguably the best defensive catcher in baseball. Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com #4t David Ortiz -- $US14.0 million Team: Boston Red Sox Position: Designated Hitter Contract: 2 years, $US26 million Key Stats: Hit .309 with 30 home runs during the regular season. Ortiz has 15 career postseason home runs including three this year. Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com #3 Jake Peavy -- $US14.5 million Team: Boston Red Sox Position: Starting Pitcher Contract: 2 years, $US29 million Key Stats: Peavy, who was traded to the Red Sox at the trade deadline, was 4-1 with a 4.04 ERA in 10 starts. The Red Sox are 1-1 in his two postseason starts. Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com #2 John Lackey -- $US15.3 million Team: Boston Red Sox Position: Starting Pitcher Contract: 5 years, $US82.5 million Key Stats: Lackey went 10-13 with a 3.52 ERA in 29 starts. During the postseason, the Red Sox are 2-0 in his starts. Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com #1 Matt Holliday -- $US17.0 million Team: St. Louis Cardinals Position: Left Field Contract: 7 years, $US120 million Key Stats: Hit .300 (.389 OBP) during the regular season. In the postseason, Holliday is 11-45 in 11 games with two home runs. Data via Baseball-Reference.com and BaseballProspectus.com Now check out the $US300,000 RV Joe Maddon is touring the country in during the World Series Rays Manager Joe Maddon Is Touring The Country In This $US300,000 Luxury RV >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.