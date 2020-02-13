The 11 pickup trucks people keep the longest in the US

Automotive research firm iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of trucks that US owners keep the longest.

The list is topped by the ToyotaTacoma. Of the top five pickup trucks, four are made by Japanese automakers.

Automotive research firm iSeeCars.com has compiled a list of trucks that US owners keep for at least 15 years and found that the list is topped by a Japanese pickup truck, the Toyota Tacoma.

The Toyota Tacoma is kept at least 15 years by 14.5% of its original owners. To compare, 7.6% of average pickup truck owners keep their vehicles for the same duration.

Three of the cars on the list – the Ram 1500,FordRanger, and Ford F-150 – fall under 7.6%, but have been included because of the per cent of owners that still retain the trucks for at least 15 years.

“Because pickup trucks are often used as work vehicles, their owners are more likely to keep up with the necessary preventative maintenance to keep these vehicles on the road for longer,” iSeeCars CEO Phong Ly said in a statement.

Of the top five pickup trucks on the list, four are Japanese – from Toyota and Nissan – and one is an American: Chevrolet. Ly claims this is because Japanese trucks are known for durability, while American trucks have a higher towing capacity and therefore could be used more heavily.

The firm analysed over 350,000 used cars – including SUVs, luxury cars, sports cars, and compact cars – made during the 1981 to 2004 model years that were sold by its original owners in 2019 to determine which cars were kept the longest for the study.

Keep scrolling to see the other pickup trucks included on the list.

11. Ford F-150 — keep for 15 years or longer by 5.9% of owners

“F-150 owners likely replace their trucks before the 15-year mark because they want a newer model,” Ly said.

10. Ford Ranger — keep for 15 years or longer by 6.4% of owners

Ford 2019 Ford Ranger.

9. Ram 1500 — keep for 15 years or longer by 6.5% of owners

FCA 1994 Ram 1500.

“The Ram 1500 has a more premium interior, which may attract buyers who may opt to turn the vehicle in when it becomes dated,” Ly said.

8. GMC Sierra 1500 — keep for 15 years or longer by 7.9% of owners

7. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 — keep for 15 years or longer by 7.9% of owners

Chevrolet 2004 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

6. GMC Canyon — keep for 15 years or longer by 8.9% of owners

GMC 2020 GMC Canyon.

5. Nissan Frontier — keep for 15 years or longer by 9.3% of owners

4. Nissan Titan — keep for 15 years or longer by 9.5% of owners

3. Chevrolet Colorado — keep for 15 years or longer by 10.3% of owners

2. Toyota Tundra — keep for 15 years or longer by 14.2% of owners

1. Toyota Tacoma — keep for 15 years or longer by 14.5% of owners

