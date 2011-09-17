These Dramatic Paintings Of Banks On Fire Are Meant To Represent The Financial Crisis

Kevin Lincoln
alex schaefer

Alex Schaefer is an artist from Los Angeles, California who just sold a painting of a burning Chase bank on eBay for $25,000.

Shaefer’s series of banks on fire has earned him two visits from the L.A. police, who asked if he was a terrorist who planned to follow through on his paintings, according to the LA Times. He told them he isn’t and that the painting are a metaphor for the damage caused to the economy by banks.

All paintings shown here are taken with permission from Schaefer’s blog.

The painting that sold for $25,000.

This painting of a Bank of America branch sold for $3,600 to a collector in Britain.

These paintings were also controversial in their time

