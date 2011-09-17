These Dramatic Paintings Of Banks On Fire Are Meant To Represent The Financial Crisis

Alex Schaefer is an artist from Los Angeles, California who just sold a painting of a burning Chase bank on eBay for $25,000.



Shaefer’s series of banks on fire has earned him two visits from the L.A. police, who asked if he was a terrorist who planned to follow through on his paintings, according to the LA Times. He told them he isn’t and that the painting are a metaphor for the damage caused to the economy by banks.

All paintings shown here are taken with permission from Schaefer’s blog.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.