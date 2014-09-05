11 Of The Most Expensive EBay Auctions Ever

Last month, a very rare comic made history: Action Comics No. 1, the first time Superman ever made an appearance in a comic, sold on eBay for a record-shattering $US3.2 million.
But comic books aren’t the only crazy expensive things people are selling on the auction site.
From sports memorabilia to cars, people are shelling out some big bucks to be the highest bidders and grab a piece of history.
In January, a super-rare Nintendo World Championships cartridge, which was given to finalists and winners at the 1990 event, was sold for almost $US100,000.
The game was placed on eBay for just $US5,500.
Earlier this year, a California seller put up for auction a restored 1949 Mercury hot rod that was used in the 1978 film 'Grease.'
This is the car that Greased Lighting races at the end of the movie at Thunder Road.
Barry Bonds' 715th home run ball sold on eBay for just over $US220,000 in 2006.
That ball put Bonds in second place in the all-time home run list.
In 2005, the original Hollywood sign (the one that said Hollywoodland) was sold on eBay for a little over $US450,000. According to reports, a nightclub named Hank Berger bought the sign from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for around $US10,000. Berger then sold it to memorabilia collector Dan Bliss in 2003 for an undisclosed 'six-figure sum,' who then put it up for auction for $US300,000.
It's currently owned by a Minnesota-based artist named Billy Mack.
In 2004, a Swiss bidder won an Enzo Ferrari for $US1 million. That's quite a steal for the car, which is one of only 399 ever made.
If you have some money to spend, there's another Enzo Ferrari up on eBay, this time for around $US3 million (at the time of this writing).
This very rare card was issued in 1909 in a pack of cigarettes, and sold in 2000 for $US1.1 million plus 15% buyer's fee, which came out to around $US1.27 million. It was the most expensive auction that year, and the most paid for a baseball card at the time.
The card was a promotional item for a cigarette company, but it was pulled from circulation when Wagner objected to the use of his image without permission.
In 2012, a handwritten letter from Albert Einstein discussing his views on religion was sold on eBay for just over $US3 million.
The letter, which was written shortly before Einstein's death, was sent to Jewish philosopher Erik Gutkind. The letter included Einstein's views that God did not exist. It was sold to an anonymous bidder -- there were only two bidders altogether -- and included the envelope, stamp, and postmark.
The letter was purchased by the anonymous seller for $US404,000 in 2008.
Last month, a pristine copy of Action Comics #1 sold on eBay for $US3.2 million. It had a 99-cent starting bid.
The comic was released in 1938, marking the first appearance of Superman by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.
In 2009, a woman named Elsie Poncher sold her husband's crypt in Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park cemetery to help pay for her Beverly Hills home. The main selling point: the crypt is located above Marilyn Monroe's.
The bidding started at $US500,000, and an anonymous bidder grabbed the coveted spot for $US4.6 million.
Unfortunately, the deal fell through and the bidder pulled out, saying he couldn't afford it.
In 2006, 4Yacht put up for auction what it called a 'gigayacht,' designed by famed naval architect Frank Mulder. It's rumoured that Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was the lucky buyer for around $US170 million, and added the 405-foot behemoth to his already huge collection.
The yacht is said to include a movie theatre, 10 multi-level suites, a helicopter pad, and eight guest rooms.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.