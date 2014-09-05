11 Of The Most Expensive EBay Auctions Ever

YouTube Superman made his first appearance in Action Comics #1.

Last month, a very rare comic made history: Action Comics No. 1, the first time Superman ever made an appearance in a comic, sold on eBay for a record-shattering $US3.2 million.

But comic books aren’t the only crazy expensive things people are selling on the auction site.

From sports memorabilia to cars, people are shelling out some big bucks to be the highest bidders and grab a piece of history.

