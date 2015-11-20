Here are some of the creepiest places on Earth

Alcatraz Island has been home to a Civil War fortress, a bird sanctuary, the American Indian Red Power movement, and -- most famously -- a prison.

On May 2, 1946, six prisoners overpowered guards, stole their weapons, and attempted to escape from the island. But they didn't have the key they needed, so a hostage crisis ensued.

Two prison officers and three inmates were killed in the process, as well as 18 injured.

Since then, the prison has gained a reputation as a haunted, forsaken place. Former inmate Leon 'Whitey' Thompson described it as 'the Island of the Damned.'

Some say a ghostly Al Capone, a former inmate, can be heard practicing the banjo he played in the prison's old band. Others say that mobster Alvin 'Creepy' Karpis haunts the bakery and kitchen.

Though the National Park Service maintains the ghost stories are mere 'flights of fancy,' the consensus is that the most haunted spot is in cell block D, where the notorious escape attempt took place.

While in solitary confinement in cell block D, a prisoner was heard screaming that someone, or something, else was in there with him. When the guards opened the door, the prisoner was found dead with strangulation marks around his neck.

