According to a poll by PayPal, 11% of people do their online shopping wearing nothing but the air that touches their skin, we learn via Internet Revolution.

The poll sampled 4,524 consumers between the ages of 16 and 64 to learn more about their holiday shopping habits leading up to this Christmas season.

Aside from that nude minority, we learn that 33% are wearing pajamas, and 15% enjoy a boozy beverage while making their purchases.

80-six per cent used a mobile device to shop (but the survey doesn’t say what portion of mobile shoppers are also naked).

