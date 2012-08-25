11 Of The Most Expensive Private Golf Clubs In New York

Photo: Liberty National/Golfslope

With the recession showing no signs of slowing down and our economy struggling to find its footing, the golf industry has found that it is not as untouchable as one might think.Private clubs throughout the country have been doing all they can in order to fill membership and keep their clubs afloat. Whether it be cutting dues, discounting initiation fees or waiving them altogether, private clubs are doing what they can to stay on top.



However, as difficult as it has been for some, there are a few clubs that are not only doing well but extraordinarily so.

As Golfslope continues to focus on the New York City area, we’ve come across a slew of private clubs within the area that are thriving.

With staggering initiation fees and wait lists a mile long, these clubs show no sign of slowing down. It’s somewhat insane to the average person to think that these prices are somewhat common and actually fairly good deals considering. Would you pay these prices? Do you think it’s worth it? Or would you rather play on a public course with a daily fee? Let us know at our article page.

The respective clubs have not confirmed the initiation fees. These numbers were gathered from research, word of mouth and industry insiders.

