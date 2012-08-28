Guess What Percentage Of Hedge Funds Are Beating The S&P This Year

Eleven per cent.
According to Goldman’s Hedge Fund Trend Monitor, put together by Amanda Sneider, that’s the number of hedge funds who have outperformed the S&P so far this year.
That’s down from 26 per cent last year … and last year was considered rough.
A few other facts about hedge funds from the report:
- 20 per cent of hedge funds have absolute losses year to date.
- Hedge fund net long exposure fell to 42 per cent in June 2012. That’s down from 49 per cent in Q1.
- Hedge funds are most exposed to consumer discretionary stocks and information tech.
- The most popular big hedge fund sock is Apple.
- Next is Google.
- Exxon Mobil is the biggest short of the hedge fund community.
This is a chart showing the distribution of hedge fund returns.
Photo: Goldman Sachs
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.