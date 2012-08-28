Guess What Percentage Of Hedge Funds Are Beating The S&P This Year

Eleven per cent.



According to Goldman’s Hedge Fund Trend Monitor, put together by Amanda Sneider, that’s the number of hedge funds who have outperformed the S&P so far this year.

That’s down from 26 per cent last year … and last year was considered rough.

A few other facts about hedge funds from the report:

20 per cent of hedge funds have absolute losses year to date.

Hedge fund net long exposure fell to 42 per cent in June 2012. That’s down from 49 per cent in Q1.

Hedge funds are most exposed to consumer discretionary stocks and information tech.

The most popular big hedge fund sock is Apple.

Next is Google.

Exxon Mobil is the biggest short of the hedge fund community.

This is a chart showing the distribution of hedge fund returns.

