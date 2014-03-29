11 Objects Have Been Identified In The New Search Area For MH370

Photo: Getty/ Pool

11 white rectangular objects have been spotted by The Royal New Zealand Air Force in the new search area for missing flight MH370, 1680km west of Perth.

Chinese and Australian ships are now enroute to location to track down a cluster of debris sitting just below the surface of the water and thought to be part of the missing plane.

New Zealand Air Vice-Marshal Kevin Short says the objects were within five metres of each other but “It’s hard to identify because all you’re seeing is this one-metre rectangular piece of material.”

“There seems to be patches of these objects and that’s not unexpected, looking at how long the aircraft’s been missing.

International air crash investigators said, the new information which shifted the search area has been the “most credible lead” yet.

