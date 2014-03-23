Here Are The 11 Most Influential People In App Development

Apps have become an integral part of the mobile experience. We use them to check the weather, plan vacations, play games, and hail a cab, among many other tasks.

The following men and women played a crucial role in the development of these programs, whether by creating a crucial feature or starting an important trend.

Here are 11 of the most influential people working in apps today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.