11 More Super Rich Americans Have Agreed To Give Most Of Their Wealth Away Like Warren Buffett

Eleven more super rich American families have joined Warren Buffett and Bill Gates in pledging to give a majority of their wealth away to charity.



Private equity exec Jonathan M. Nelson, the the founder of Providence Equity Partners with an estimated networth of $1.5 billion, is one of them.

Here’s the full release:

With commitments from 11 more of America’s wealthiest families, a total of 92 families have now committed to give half of their wealth to philanthropy by taking the Giving Pledge. Initiated by Warren Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates in 2010, the Giving Pledge is a long-term initiative that aims to inspire conversations about philanthropy and increase charitable giving in the United States.

The new pledge signatories announced today include Manoj Bhargava, Charles R. Bronfman, Dan and Jennifer Gilbert, Reed Hastings and Patty Quillin, Peter B. Lewis, Gordon and Betty Moore, Jonathan M. Nelson, Jorge M. and Darlene Perez, Claire and Leonard Tow, Albert Lee Ueltschi, and Dr. Romesh and Kathleen Wadhwani.

This most recent group of pledge signatories comes from diverse business backgrounds including technology, real estate, and finance. The new pledgers hail from California, Connecticut, Florida, Michigan, New York, and Rhode Island.

“We’ve said from the beginning that this is a long-term effort, so it’s exciting to see continued progress over the last two years,” said Bill Gates, pledge co-founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. “This new group brings extensive business and philanthropic experience that will enrich the conversation about how to make philanthropy as impactful as possible. Their thoughtfulness and deep commitment to philanthropy are an inspiration to me, and I’m sure to many others as well.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.