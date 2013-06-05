11 More Fascinating Maps From The Ultra-Addictive MapsOnTheWeb Tumblr

Rob Wile

We recently brought you 13 maps from MapsontheWeb, the most addictive Tumblr in the world.

They post four or five every day.

So here are 11 more that we love.

The most recent war fought in every country:

most recent war map

Sharia law:

sharia map

Women’s dress codes in majority-Muslim countries:

islamic dress map

Places with Google Street View:

google street view map

Countries rescaled by population:

cartogram map

U.S. visa requirements:

us visa requirements map

U.S. states rescaled by 1921 electricity use:

electricity use map

Antarctica without the ice:

antarctic 2 map

U.S. versus Antarctica:

MapsontheWeb

Countries’ claims to Antarctica:

antarctica claims

Austria’s population densities:

oz pop map

