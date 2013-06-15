11 Glorious Maps Found From All Over The Web

Here’s another set of recent maps mined by our pseudonymous friend Maps on the Web.
We’ve run a couple of these previously, because if you don’t know by now, we love maps.
As in the prior versions, this one runs the gamut, from hockey to Disneyland to sex.
Check ’em out:
Countries with which the U.S. has extradition treaties
Worldwide ages of consent
Xbox One-supported X-Box Live countries
All IP locations
US lyme disease abundance
New hockey alignments starting next season
Europe 1870 by stereotype
Walmart square footage per person
The Heritage Foundation’s Economic Freedom Scores
Disneyland (Anaheim) on opening day, 1971
Subway networks from around the world
