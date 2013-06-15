11 Glorious Maps Found From All Over The Web

Here’s another set of recent maps mined by our pseudonymous friend Maps on the Web.



We’ve run a couple of these previously, because if you don’t know by now, we love maps.

As in the prior versions, this one runs the gamut, from hockey to Disneyland to sex.

Check ’em out:

Countries with which the U.S. has extradition treaties

Worldwide ages of consent

Xbox One-supported X-Box Live countries

All IP locations

US lyme disease abundance

New hockey alignments starting next season

Europe 1870 by stereotype

Walmart square footage per person

The Heritage Foundation’s Economic Freedom Scores

Disneyland (Anaheim) on opening day, 1971

Subway networks from around the world

