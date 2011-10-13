7 Mistakes People Make When Working With Headhunters

If you’re looking to switch jobs, it’s smart to go through a headhunter or recruiter. These people often have access to jobs that aren’t advertised and can speed up the hiring process.



But before you call one up, you need to know how they operate.

“As a career management coach, it’s always surprising to me that even senior level job seekers often don’t know that ‘headhunters’ work for the companies, not the candidates,” says Bettina Seidman of SEIDBET Associates.

“Clients sometimes say: ‘I’ll just contact a headhunter who will get me a job.’ Headhunters aren’t career counselors … they’re motivated by earning the commission.”

To find out how to increase your chances of landing a job through a headhunter, we spoke with several executive recruiters and career coaches to get the low-down on the errors job seekers make.

