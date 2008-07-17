$11 Million For Brangelina Baby Pics, No One Willing To Pay Enough For Nicole Kidman's

Gawker reports that Getty Images is photographing Brangelina’s twins on Monday. (Attention: paparazzi planning on staking out the location.) Meanwhile, the future owner of those photos has yet to be determined.



Gawker: Brangelina spawn photo war update! We hear that Getty is scheduled to do the photo shoot of Angelina Jolie’s new twins on Monday. Knox and Vivienne are officially entering the celebrity media machine, and it’s about time! The twist, of course, is that the bidding war between OK! and People for the rights to the photos is still ongoing. The price was hovering between $11 and $12 million this morning, and we hear it hasn’t been decided yet.

But at least Brangelina’s willing to entertain offers for their offspring:

New York Post: NICOLE Kidman said she would never think of selling pictures of her daughter with Keith Urban, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban – but maybe the price wasn’t right. One editor at a celebrity weekly said, “She wanted $3 million and we weren’t going to pay that.” A rep for Kidman insists, “a number of publications called to offer money, but she never considered it.” Meanwhile, the price for a shot of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt‘s twins, Knox and Vivienne, has soared past $11 million.

