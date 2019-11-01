An $11.7 million California beachfront mansion with an 11-car garage is going up for auction — see inside

Concierge Auctions An oceanfront mansion in Laguna Beach, California with an underground 11-car garage is going up for auction in November.

This beachfront Laguna Beach, California mansion last sold for $US11.7 million and is now going up for auction with Concierge Auctions.

It features luxurious amenities such as an 11-car garage and a 900-bottle wine room.

The auction house called it a “collector’s dream.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

An oceanfront mansion in Laguna Beach, California with an underground 11-car garage is going up for auction in November.

The house – named “Maison De Cap,” or “Cape House” in French – sits on the Smithcliffs bluff in North Laguna Beach overlooking Emerald Beach.

The home previously sold for $US11.7 million. It first went on the market at $US10.7 million in June 2018 before the price was raised by an additional $US1 million within the year, Mansion Global reported.

“The price increase was strategic to attract buyers looking at a wider price range,” VP of client services at Concierge Auctions Katie McMains told Mansion Global.

Online and phone bidding opens on November 12 and ends November 15 in Hong Kong.

Keep scrolling to see the luxurious oceanfront mansion:

The house is huge with 7,212 square feet of living space.

There is a master suite and three bedrooms…

…as well as nine bathrooms, five full-baths and four half-baths.

The home has multiple fireplaces, high ceilings, glass doors, and tray ceilings. The walls of glass reveal views of Laguna Beach.

The kitchen has oak cabinets, a centre island with counters, top-of-the-line appliances, butler’s pantry, six-burner stove, and a griddle, according to the auction house.

There is also 3,238 square feet of outdoor space.

This space includes a top-level deck with a wet bar, powder room…

…dining area, barbecue area, fireplace, and hot tub.

The master bathroom has a den and library with a wet bar, sitting room, stone spa bathroom, walk-in shower, soaking tub, and a private outdoor garden.

The dining room is equally spacious.

The main level sundeck has several private patios.

There’s also a glass-surrounded terrace that peers out into the Emerald Bay.

Other additional spaces includes a media room…

…900-bottle wine room…

…lower-level studio with a kitchenette and bathroom, and a game and recreation room.

There’s an interior elevator that accompanies the exterior stairs.

There’s also an 11-car garage fit for a car collector, according to the auction house.

“The home provides ample privacy without sacrificing ocean views,” stated seller’s representative Patrick Jordan of Patrick Stewart Properties.

The home sits around more than 20,000 acres of protected wilderness.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.