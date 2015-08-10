These 11 photos show how men's swimsuits have changed in the past 100 years

Mode/Facebook Bathing suits from 1975, 1925, and 2015.

Contrary to what the ’90s would have you believe, men didn’t always wear long board shorts to the beach.

Before swimsuits were so heavily influenced by sport, they were inspired by modesty. Gradually, hemlines were raised — until we reached Speedo levels in the ’70s. After that, the ’80s made way for showing less and less thigh. But surprise! In 2015 we’re flipping the switch again.

This is all according to a new video by Mode, which chronicles the last 100 years of men’s swimwear.

Keep scrolling to see the cyclical pattern of bathing attire from 1915 to 2015.

1915 YouTube/Mode 1925 YouTube/Mode 1935 YouTube/Mode 1945 YouTube/Mode 1955 YouTube/Mode 1965 YouTube/Mode 1975 YouTube/Mode 1985 YouTube/Mode 1995 YouTube/Mode 2005 YouTube/Mode 2015 YouTube/Mode Now check out the full video:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.