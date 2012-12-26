11 Of TV's Most Memorable Christmas Episodes

Photo: YouTube/greenacresserial
Holiday episodes tend to be a bit generic.How many times can you rework A Christmas Carol or The Gift of the Magi into a sitcom plot?
Here are a smattering of episodes worth mentioning either because they’re rare, different or just because we like them.
There's always one show-off in the office who exceeds the dollar limit on the grab-bag exchange. (Of course, I was never the one who drew that gift; no, my donor always adhered down to the penny, which meant I got gifts like tiny soaps shaped like Santa Claus. A couple of showers later and Santa looked like a suppository. But I digress.)
The gang at Dunder Mifflin (The Office) has organised a Secret Santa gift swap with a $20 price limit, but once they start opening presents at the party and see that they range from a video iPod to a hand-knitted oven mitt Michael insists they all play Yankee Swap. Since Michael has added verboten alcohol to the festivities (15 bottles of vodka for 20 people), you just know that things will end up less than jolly.
No, it's not politically correct to laugh at backwoods uneducated folks who have no knowledge of modern conveniences…but nevertheless there's something charming and heartwarming (and downright funny) about the Clampett family experiencing their very first Christmas in Beverly Hills. Try and not split a gut when Granny mistakes a TV set for a new fangled washing machine.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.