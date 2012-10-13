The 11 Law Schools With The Worst Employment Rates

Photo: maveric2003 at www.flickr.com
Just 85.6 per cent of law students who earned a law degree in 2011 were employed nine months later. It’s the lowest rate of employment since 1994.For those graduates lucky enough to find themselves employed, only 55 per cent of them secured “full-time, long-term jobs” that require a law degree.
And yet the law schools keep churning out students …
We’ve identified some of the schools with the highest rates of unemployment and underemployment, based on data from the Wall Street Journal. We also looked at the percentage of students who passed the bar exam the first time and compared it to the average state bar passage rates.
Click here to see the schools >
This is part of our comprehensive ranking of The Best Law Schools in America.
Unemployed, seeking employment: 20.92%
Employed in jobs requiring a JD: 30%
Passed the bar exam the first time: 66%
Average State Bar Passage Rate: 88%
Tuition: $38,116
Methodology: Tuition represented does not include the cost of living. The employment statistics represent law students from the graduating classes of 2011 nine months after graduation. Data was collected from the Wall Street Journal and the American Bar Association/Law School Admissions Council.
Unemployed, seeking employment: 21.26%
Employed in jobs requiring a JD: 41%
Passed the bar exam the first time: 75%
Average State Bar Passage Rate: 75%
Tuition: $28,348 for Oregon residents; $35,368 for non-residents
Methodology: Tuition represented does not include the cost of living. The employment statistics represent law students from the graduating classes of 2011 nine months after graduation. Data was collected from the Wall Street Journal and the American Bar Association/Law School Admissions Council.
Unemployed, seeking employment: 23.14%
Employed in jobs requiring a JD: 43%
Passed the bar exam the first time: 87%
Average State Bar Passage Rate: 72%
Tuition: $44,920
Methodology: Tuition represented does not include the cost of living. The employment statistics represent law students from the graduating classes of 2011 nine months after graduation. Data was collected from the Wall Street Journal and the American Bar Association/Law School Admissions Council.
Unemployed, seeking employment: 23.41%
Employed in jobs requiring a JD: 52%
Passed the bar exam the first time: 89%
Average State Bar Passage Rate: 83%
Tuition: $38,910
Methodology: Tuition represented does not include the cost of living. The employment statistics represent law students from the graduating classes of 2011 nine months after graduation. Data was collected from the Wall Street Journal and the American Bar Association/Law School Admissions Council.
Unemployed, seeking employment: 23.74%
Employed in jobs requiring a JD: 47%
Passed the bar exam the first time: 89%
Average State Bar Passage Rate: 85%
Tuition: $49,976
Methodology: Tuition represented does not include the cost of living. The employment statistics represent law students from the graduating classes of 2011 nine months after graduation. Data was collected from the Wall Street Journal and the American Bar Association/Law School Admissions Council.
Unemployed, seeking employment: 25.56%
Employed in jobs requiring a JD: 42%
Passed the bar exam the first time: 87%
Average State Bar Passage Rate: 89%
Tuition: $22,290 for Maine residents, $33,360 for non-residents
Methodology: Tuition represented does not include the cost of living. The employment statistics represent law students from the graduating classes of 2011 nine months after graduation. Data was collected from the Wall Street Journal and the American Bar Association/Law School Admissions Council.
Unemployed, seeking employment: 26.67%
Employed in jobs requiring a JD: 31%
Passed the bar exam the first time: 71%
Average State Bar Passage Rate: 80%
Tuition: $30,396
Methodology: Tuition represented does not include the cost of living. The employment statistics represent law students from the graduating classes of 2011 nine months after graduation. Data was collected from the Wall Street Journal and the American Bar Association/Law School Admissions Council.
Unemployed, seeking employment: 31.36%
Employed in jobs requiring a JD: 27%
Passed the bar exam the first time: 55%
Average State Bar Passage Rate: 72%
Tuition: $42,000
Methodology: Tuition represented does not include the cost of living. The employment statistics represent law students from the graduating classes of 2011 nine months after graduation. Data was collected from the Wall Street Journal and the American Bar Association/Law School Admissions Council.
Unemployed, seeking employment: 32.06%
Employed in jobs requiring a JD: 39%
Passed the bar exam the first time: 74%
Average State Bar Passage Rate: 78%
Tuition: $34,300
Methodology: Tuition represented does not include the cost of living. The employment statistics represent law students from the graduating classes of 2011 nine months after graduation. Data was collected from the Wall Street Journal and the American Bar Association/Law School Admissions Council.
Unemployed, seeking employment: 33.62%
Employed in jobs requiring a JD: 33%
Passed the bar exam the first time: 53%
Average State Bar Passage Rate: 72%
Tuition: $39,900
Methodology: Tuition represented does not include the cost of living. The employment statistics represent law students from the graduating classes of 2011 nine months after graduation. Data was collected from the Wall Street Journal and the American Bar Association/Law School Admissions Council.
Unemployed, seeking employment: 40.65%
Employed in jobs requiring a JD: 17%
Passed the bar exam the first time: 53%
Average State Bar Passage Rate: 72%
Tuition: $40,310
Methodology: Tuition represented does not include the cost of living. The employment statistics represent law students from the graduating classes of 2011 nine months after graduation. Data was collected from the Wall Street Journal and the American Bar Association/Law School Admissions Council.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.