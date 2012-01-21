11 iPhone Apps We Wish Were On Android Too

Photo: Florin Hatmanu
Despite the fact that popular games like Angry Birds and World of Goo are readily avilable for Android and iPhone, a huge number of apps remain exclusive to the iPhone.We’d like to see this change — if someone creates an awesome smartphone utility or really fun game, shouldn’t he want it to go out to as many people as possible?
Here are 11 games and utilities that are currently iPhone-only that should also be available on Android.
Marco Arment's awesome utility for reading interesting articles offline still has no Android presence and we'd love to see it happen.
Price: $4.99
This popular social photo app is currently iPhone-only, but an Android version is in the works. We're pumped.
Price: free
We've experimented with several dictation apps and this one remains one of the most accurate and easiest to use. And that price is tough to beat. Let's see it on Android.
Price: free
Flipboard is the brand name magazine-style newsreader that brings users current events and social feeds in a beautiful flippable format.
Price: free
One of the biggest iOS games of last year, Infinity Blade II completely ignores what could easily become a rabid Android userbase.
Price: $6.99
This addictive game pits you against an enemy infantry unit with help from a variety of weapon-wielding soldiers. Despite the popularity of the series, Android users are left in the dark.
Price: $2.99
It's a beautiful and imaginative adventure game that's won a number of awards -- why not get it into Android users' hands?
Price: $4.99
You write any word and the corresponding object materialises in this digital sandbox. You can simply play around with it or solve puzzles and advance through the levels. Such a fun and appealing game belongs on another major mobile platform.
Price: $1.99
LinkedIn put out this app as a business card wrangler and it's been met with lots of good reviews. After you snap a photo of a business card, it's stored in your LinkedIn account. It also automatically pulls in your new contacts' LinkedIn profiles.
Price: free
An almost universally-loved Twitter client, it's success can't be a fluke. After Twitter released its stinky new official app, we've been dying for a strong alternative like this on Android.
Price: $2.99
