11 Inspirational Quotes That Will Supercharge Your Day

We all need a pick me up from time to time.And what would be better than some of the most inspirational quotes on this beautiful blue planet of ours?There’s something about inspirational and wise quotes that gets your mind churning and thinking about the positive instead of the negative.



I’ve collected 11 highly inspirational quotes below that will supercharge your day with positivity if you spend some time contemplating each and how each quote relates to your life.

Even though we all live completely unique lives, there still something about quotes that speak to all of us.

With all that said let’s dive right in, shall we?

1. “20 years from now you will be more disappointed by the things that you didn’t do than by the ones you did do. So throw off the bowlines. Sail away from the safe harbor. Catch the trade winds in your sails. Explore. Dream. Discover.” – Mark Twain

We will always be afraid of doing new things and having new experiences, but it isn’t until we do what we most fear that we truly come alive. Look back into your life when you faced and overcame your fears and did something you were scared of.

It felt amazing, didn’t it?

2. “If you hear a voice within you say “you canbnot paint,” then by all means paint, and that voice will be silenced.” – Vincent van Gogh

Never let yourself or anyone else say that you cannot do something. You alone determine the limitations that you set upon yourself.If you want to do something, just do it. Get rid of negative friends and destroy your inner critic that tells you that you cannot do something. You are a genius, you can do anything you want to do.

3. “Fall seven times, stand up eight!” – Japanese Proverb

Life is about failing and learning from your mistakes. If you want a truly happy and successful life, you have to be willing to stand up and never give up. Truly successful people are positive and they know that each failure gets them closer to their goals.

Failures are nothing but mere stepping stones to success.

4. “To change one’s life; Start immediately. Do it flamboyantly. No exceptions.” – William James

Never put off what you can do today. If you want a fulfilling and passionate life, start moving toward it, even if it means beginning by writing down what you want.

Most people put off their goals because they can’t see how they could reach them. What matters is not how you are going to get there, but that you’re moving in the right direction every single day.

5. “Life is either daring adventure or nothing.” – Helen Keller

Take life by the horns, conquer your fears and live your life as a daring adventure. If you settle down and think mediocrity is good enough, you will soon regret your decision.

Think about what you want to accomplish and go after it. Make the choice that you will not give up before you have it. You can make your wildest dreams come true, if you’ll just have the courage to go after them.

6. “realise that true happiness lies within you.” – Lucian

It is not the stuff that we have but what goes on inside that makes us truly happy. If you want to feel happy inside, start working on yourself.

Begin listening to personal development audio courses. Read books. Attend seminars. Do whatever it takes to increase the happiness you feel inside.

You cannot control anything outside of yourself, so you might as well start with what you can control, which are the thoughts you think.

7. “We are not human beings having a spiritual experience. We are spiritual beings having a human experience” – Pierre Teilhard de Chardin

You are here for a reason. We all came to this planet to contribute as human beings.Most people forget who they truly are, and end up thinking that this life is all there is to it. Never forget who you are and the amazing things you are capable of.

You have gifts to share. Discover what they are and share them with the world.

8. “Your work is to discover your work and then, with all your heart, to give yourself to it.” – Buddha

You may not know what your purpose or passion is, but you can find out. It isn’t until people become determined to find and go after their passions that they become truly great.

When you’ve finished reading this article, make sure you find your passion in life and start moving toward it as fast as you possibly can.

One step at a time will get you there if you take consistent action.

9. “You can have anything you want if you are willing to give up the belief that you can’t have it.” – Robert Anthony

Most blame external circumstances when it is they who hold themselves back from success, prosperity, and happiness in life. If you want success, start by eliminating the negative beliefs you have about yourself.

You have the choice between feeling happy or unhappy. What do you choose?

10. “There is no man living that can not do more than he thinks he can.” – Henry Ford

There’s a reason why most of these quotes focus on what we think and believe about ourselves. The thoughts we think shape our reality. Successful and happy people are those that are positive and always thinking about solutions instead of problems.

11. “The best way to predict the future is to create it.”– Dr. Forrest C. Shaklee

It’s time to take control of your destiny and think about what you truly want. Are you in a job you love? Is your life heading in the direction you want? Is your body in great shape? Is your health where you want it to be?

Everything you do shapes your future, so make sure you’re creating the future you want.

Remember – for those of you that just read something and thought, “AH HA! Awesome point”, the key is to do something with it. Even if it’s a small, somewhat silly, step forward, something is something.

Written on 4/24/2011 by Henri Junttila. Henri writes at Wake Up Cloud, where he shares his personal tips on how you can live the life you know you deserve. When you feel ready to take action, get his free course: Find Your Passion in 5 Days or Less. And if you liked this article, you will enjoy one of his top articles: 77 Great Quotes That Will Change Your Life. Photo Credit: Dene’ (Seattle) Miles

