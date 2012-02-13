11 Inspirational Quotes From Legendary Billionaires

Lauren Brown, Theodore Ritz
Andrew Carnegie

Photo: wikipedia

From robber barons to TV personalities, the world’s billionaires didn’t get rich without acquiring some wisdom along the way.Thanks to MyComeUp.com for compiling some of the best billionaire quotes.

- Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
Source: MyComeUp

- Carlos Slim Helu, CEO of Telmex, América Móvil, Grupo Carso
Source: MyComeUp

- Ted Turner, Founder of CNN
Source: MyComeUp

- J. Paul Getty, Founder of Getty Oil Company
Source: MyComeUp

- Ingvar Kamprad, Founder of IKEA
Source: MyComeUp

- Richard Branson, Chairman of Virgin Group
Source: MyComeUp

- Steve Jobs, Co-founder of Apple
Source: MyComeUp

- Oprah Winfrey, CEO of Oprah Winfrey Network
Source: MyComeUp

- Sam Walton, Founder of Walmart
Source: MyComeUp

- Aristotle Onassis, Greek Shipping Magnate
Source: MyComeUp

- Andrew Carnegie, Founder of Carnegie Steel Company
Source: MyComeUp

Now Check Out This List Of Quotes From Some Of The Best Business Movies Of All Time

Here are 15 awesome quotes from 15 awesome movies >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.