The most absurdly expensive 'fantasy gifts' on Neiman Marcus' holiday gift guide

Courtesy of Neiman Marcus A $US95,000 limited-edition Mustang is just one of the pricey items on Neiman Marcus’ fantasy gift guide.

Neiman Marcus has released its 2015 Christmas Book, an annual collection of unique gifts from the storied department store.

Included in its list is a “Fantasy Gifts” category reserved for the ultra-wealthy. These are one-of-a-kind products, travel packages, and experiences that will set you back thousands — and in some cases, even hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A portion of the proceeds from purchases of Fantasy Gifts will go to The Heart of Neiman Marcus Foundation, which funds art programs in communities across the US.

We’ve rounded up some of the most insane gifts Neiman Marcus is suggesting this year, from a 12-day trip to India to a California motorcycle trip with Keanu Reeves.

ARCH MOTORCYCLE & RIDE EXPERIENCE ($150,000) Courtesy of Neiman Marcus The KRGT-1 is the first bike made by Arch Motorcycle, the company founded by Keanu Reeves and Gard Hollinger in 2014. The limited-edition performance bike comes with a 124-cubic-inch twin engine, special racing-inspired trim, and performance suspension. The Neiman Marcus package comes with a two-day ride down the California coast, hotel and airfare included. Joining you will be Reeves and Hollinger themselves. Price: $US150,000 THE ORPHAN BARREL PROJECT ($125,000) Courtesy of Neiman Marcus The buyers of this gift will get a trip for six people to the Stitzel-Weller Distillery in Lexington, Kentucky. The goal of the Orphan Barrel Project is to unearth previously undiscovered bottles of bourbon and release them to the public. The package includes a tour of the distillery, a bourbon barrel hunt and tasting, plus 24 bottles of eight different kinds of Orphan Barrel bourbons. You'll also get a hand-crafted whiskey cabinet and a leather-bound book that describes your collection. Price: $US125,000 WORLD VIEW EXPLORATION AT THE EGE OF SPACE ($90,000) Courtesy of Neiman Marcus Space enthusiasts will love this twofold gift. In 2016, the buyer will get to go behind the scenes of a test flight with World Views, a company that is planning balloon rides to nearspace, more than 100,000 feet above the Earth's surface. You'll get a three-night stay at the Miraval Resort in Tucson, Arizona, and a tour of World View's facilities with CEO Jane Poyter. In 2017, you'll get to take a ride in the luxury pressurised balloon, hundreds of thousands of feet off the ground. Price: $US90,000 ITALY TOUR WITH IPPOLITA & ARTEMEST CRAFTSMEN ($150,000) Courtesy of Neiman Marcus Renowned Italian jewellery designer Ippolita Rostagno will take four guests on a seven-day art tour of Florence and Venice. You'll visit workshops, meet acclaimed artists, and go on VIP museum tours while you're there. Price: $US150,000 IRIS APFEL FOR BAJALIA TRUNK OF ACCESSORIES ($80,000) Courtesy of Neiman Marcus This package includes lunch and a styling session with 93-year-old fashion icon Iris Apfel. You'll also get a gorgeous, Ikat textile-covered trunk filled with vintage, handcrafted accessories inspired by Apfel's eclectic sense of style. Price: $US80,000 NEIMAN MARCUS LIMITED-EDITION MUSTANG CONVERTIBLE ($95,000) Courtesy of Neiman Marcus Neiman Marcus has partnered with Ford to make a special-edition, 50th-anniversary Mustang convertible just for the Christmas book. The car has Neiman Marcus livery and can reach 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. Price: $US95,000 TEXAS GUITAR TRIO GIFT ($30,000 each) Courtesy of Neiman Marcus Up for the taking is one of three guitars that have been commissioned for three music legends of Texas origin: Steve Miller, Lyle Lovett, and Billy Gibbons. Whoever purchases each guitar will get two tickets to that musician's concert. Billy Gibbons will play the guitar at his concert, then hand it over to you personally after it's over. Lyle Lovett will present his guitar to you backstage at his show. Price: $US30,000 each COUTURE DIARY ($10,000) Courtesy of Neiman Marcus Artist Abigail Vogel will create a notebook filled with 20 drawings of the recipient's wardrobe. There are 60 pages in the notebook, which leaves plenty of space for the owner to record the story behind each piece of clothing. The book will be bound in red or black Scandinavian calfskin by craftsman Paul Vogel. Each cover will be personalised with 24-karat gold. Price: $US10,000 HIS & HERS COSTUME TRUNKS ($5,000 each) Courtesy of Neiman Marcus A personalised McKenzie-Childs trunk comes with five Marvel super hero costumes from the Chasing Fireflies Ultimate Collection: Spider-Man, Thor, Star-Lord, Captain America, and the Hulk. Each trunk will be hand-painted with the child's initials. Price: $US5,000 each HIS & HERS COSTUME TRUNKS ($5,000 each) Courtesy of Neiman Marcus The girl's version of the trunk is pink and comes with four Disney princess costumes from Chasing Fireflies: Elsa, Aurora, Sofia the First, and Cinderella. The girl's trunks will also have each child's initials hand-painted on the side. Price: $US5,000 each DREAM TRIP TO INDIA ($400,000) Courtesy of Neiman Marcus The recipient and a guest will embark on a 12-day trip through India with O'Harani Luxe Experiences. They will travel by private planes and in vintage cars, and they will get some pretty incredible experiences -- private cricket lessons, dinners with royalty, and a dance lesson on a Bollywood set, just to name a few. Price: $US400,000 each

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.