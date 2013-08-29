11 Impulse Buys People Seriously Regret

A recent Reddit thread asked “what is the worst impulse purchase you’ve ever made?”

Thousands of people responded with the items they felt were the biggest waste of money.

From outdated technology to shortlived hobbies, here are the best examples we found.

1. Beanie Babies

“I spent $US1800 on the royal blue beanie baby, Peanut, in 1999,” laments Reddit user rhatfield25. Today, the item is listed for around $US5 on eBay.

2. CD burners

Reddit user krebstarpatron purchased a $US400, standalone CD burner in 2001. That investment is now useless.

3. Cassette Decks

“Most cassette decks aren’t worth anything, even those that cost a lot of money back in the day,” writes sumpuran.

4. Paint Ball Gear

“I spent $US600 and played for a total of one month,” supergrover96 writes of his short-lived hobby.

5. A glass bowl from the Island of Murano in Italy

While the famous souvenirs are gorgeous, walrus gumboot notes they cost hundreds of dollars to ship back home.

6. A membership to Star Trek Online

“Spent about $US 200. Haven’t played it yet. Now it’s free to play…” writes TheArchive.

7. A rotary phone

User umbridge69 once spent $US70 on an antique rotary phone “because I thought it would be cool to have one.” Today, it’s useless.

8. Clothes that are just a little too small

“Thought process: I’m on a diet, it will fit soon,” says Brett_Favre_4.

9. Extended warranties

“Every time I buy it, I forget I had it or it would never cover the stuff that is most likely to happen,” says AtheistComic.

10. A timeshare

“The amount of money spent on (timeshares) could be used to just go to multiple vacation spots,” writes AgentUmlaut.

11. An electronic vegetable peeler

Reddit user onijin didn’t use the “electronic carrot peeler” enough to warrant the purchase, and honestly who would?

