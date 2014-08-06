11 Hot New Apps You May Have Missed Recently

With thousands of apps being released every month, it can be tough to keep up.
Luckily, we’ve collected all the best apps from last month, with a nice mix of games, entertainment, and productivity.
From a time management app that learns to think for you to a thrilling choose-your-own-adventure game based on a classic novel, there’s bound to be something for everyone.
'80 Days' ($4.99, iOS) is an adventure game based on Jules Verne's timeless book 'Around the World in Eighty Days.' Every choice counts, and a well-written storyline will keep you interested as you choose how to travel the globe. (Choose from an airship, submarine, steam train, or even mechanical camel.)
Blue Note 75 (Free, iPad only) features curated music and a historic weekly look at the albums, videos, and stories of Blue Note Records' last 75 years. If you have a Spotify Premium or Rdio, you can sign right into the app.
'Timeful' (Free, iOS) is an intelligent calendar app mixed with a to-do list. The app's algorithm learns how you get stuff done and smartly suggests ways to build new habits and get things taken care of, all on your own terms.
Passible (Free, iOS) is a beautiful password management app that securely stores your usernames and passwords all in one handy spot. If you use the app's built-in web browser, your login info will already be filled in the next time you visit your favourite site.
Crazy Taxi: City Rush (Free, iOS) is a re-imaging of the original Crazy Taxi games and features new one-touch controls and the ability to customise your cab for the first time.
Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft (Free, iPad only) is an addictive card game with plenty of depth, and 'Curse of Naxxramas' is the first expansion. While the original game focused on multiplayer, this new expansion features a story-driven single-player campaign complete with boss fights.
Micromon ($0.99, iOS) might be heavily influenced by Pokemon, but that doesn't mean this monster catching RPG isn't fun. With over 130 monsters to capture, train, and evolve, Pokemon fans will find themselves right at home in the fantastical world of Pixekai.
Xibalba (Free, iOS) is a retro first-person shooter that lets you battle it out in the eerie setting of the Mayan Underworld. It's a bit reminiscent of the legendary Doom from 1993, and that's a good thing.
Dreamworks Press: Dragons ($4.99, iOS) is a storytelling app that thrusts you into the world of 'How To Train Your Dragon' but lets you decide your fate. There's varying reading levels for kids and adults alike, and you can either read along or have your adventure narrated by Hoark the Haggard.
