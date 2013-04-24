13 Hot London Startups You Need To Watch

Lulu is a London-based app that lets women anonymously rate men they know.

We recently visited London and toured the startup scene there. We met with investors and executives and found out which early-stage companies are buzzing abroad.



While there are large, promising tech companies coming out of London (Hailo and MindCandy to name a few), we’re highlighting very early stage startups that few people have heard of but are up and coming.

With some more work, they could grow to become the next big things in tech.

Disclosure: London & Partners, a not-for-profit funded by the city’s mayor’s office, paid for my trip to London to explore England’s startup scene and Tech City.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.