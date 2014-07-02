11 Habits That Exude Success

Consider this: You can polish your mind with knowledge until it is a blinding shine, but if you don’t externalize it, no one will recognise it.

Success is all about being noticed. You get noticed by showing the goods.

By adopting the following habits, you’ll televise your qualities to the world (discreetly, of course).

Just watch how people react to you.

This story was originally published by AskMen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.