11 Habits That Exude Success

Consider this: You can polish your mind with knowledge until it is a blinding shine, but if you don’t externalize it, no one will recognise it.
Success is all about being noticed. You get noticed by showing the goods.
By adopting the following habits, you’ll televise your qualities to the world (discreetly, of course).
Just watch how people react to you.
This story was originally published by AskMen.
Your physical appearance is the first thing people see, and the first thing that they judge you on.
This should be a no-brainer, but the persistence some men put into looking bad is the stuff of marathon athletes.
Here are the basics: Dress sharply in contemporary styles. Groom yourself well and have a clean shave. Smell nice, but not too strong. You can look for more tips in AskMen.com's Fashion Tips section.
