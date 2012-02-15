Read the 13 greatest love letters and tributes from American presidents to their wives

- Valentine’s Day is upon us, and it’s time to show your significant other that you really care.
- But we know how hard coming up with the right words can be. So if you’re looking for a little inspiration, take a lesson from some of history’s greatest orators and writers.
- Here are the thirteen greatest love letters and tributes from US presidents to their wives from George Washington to Barack Obama.
Ronald Reagan tells Nancy how much he loves her.
“I more than love you, I’m not whole without you. You are life itself to me. When you are gone I’m waiting for you to return so I can start living again.”
– Ronald Reagan to Nancy Reagan
Woodrow Wilson talks of his perfect love.
“You are more wonderful and lovely in my eyes than you ever were before; and my pride and joy and gratitude that you should love me with such a perfect love are beyond all expression, except in some great poem which I cannot write.”
– Woodrow Wilson to Edith Bolling
And his “precious little girl.”
“Please go to ride with us this evening, precious little girl, so that I can whisper something in your ear — something of my happiness and love, and accept this, in the meantime, as a piece out of my very heart, which is all yours but cannot be sent as I wish to send it by letter.”
– Woodrow Wilson to Edith Bolling
Andrew Jackson stays up late.
“It is now one Oclock in the morning the candle nearly out, and I must to bed, May the angelic hosts that rewards & protects virtue and innocence, and preserves the good, be with you until I return-is the sincere supplications of your affectionate Husband.”
– Andrew Jackson to Rachel Jackson
Thomas Jefferson woos his love.
“If your letters are as long as the bible, they will appear short to me. Only let them be brimful of affection. I shall read them with the dispositions with which Arlequin, in Les deux billets spelt the words ‘je t’aime,’ and wished that the whole alphabet had entered into their composition.”
– Thomas Jefferson to Maria Cosway
John Adams gets a little feisty.
“Miss Adorable, By the same Token that the Bearer hereof sat up with you last night I hereby order you to give him, as many Kisses, and as many Hours of your Company after 9 O’Clock as he shall please to Demand and charge them to my Account…”
Teddy Roosevelt could almost cry.
“Sweetest little wife, I think all the time of my little laughing, teazing beauty, and how pretty she is, and how she goes to sleep in my arms, and I could almost cry I love you so.”
– Theodore Roosevelt to Alice Hathaway Lee
LBJ finds inspiration in his wife.
“This morning I’m ambitious, proud, energetic and very madly in love with you. I want to see people-want to walk thru’ the throngs-want to do things with a drive. If I had a box I would almost make a speech this minute. Plans, ideas, hopes-I’m bubbling over with them.”
– Lyndon B. Johnson to Lady Bird Johnson
During the 1940s, Jimmy Carter invented an acronym to convey his affection to loved ones and his wife Rosalynn in letters.
“‘I love you the goodest,” or ILYTG. “That’s what my mother and daddy used to say back and forth, and I picked it up with Rosa,” Carter told People Magazine.
“Now all our children do the same thing – ILYTG on the phone or in emails. They generally just put the initials,” he added.
Harry Truman is crazy in love.
“I suppose that I am too crazy about you anyway. Every time I see you I get more so if it is possible. I know I haven’t any right to but there are certain things that can’t be helped and that is one of them. I wouldn’t help it if I could you know.”
George H. W. Bush celebrated his 49th wedding anniversary.
“Will you marry me? Whoops. I forgot you did that 49 years ago today. I was very happy on that day in 1945, but I’m even happier today. You give me joy that few men know. I’ve climbed perhaps the highest mountain in the world, but even that cannot hold a candle to being Barbara’s husband.”
– George H. W. Bush to Barbara Bush
Barack Obama wrote a heartwarming message to Michelle for her 53rd birthday last year.
“You’re not only my wife and the mother of my children, you’re my best friend. I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day. Happy Birthday.”
George Washington’s love will never fade.
“…I go fully trusting in that Providence, which has been more bountiful to me than I deserve, & in full confidence of a happy meeting with you sometime in the Fall-I have not time to add more, as I am surrounded with Company to take leave of me-I retain an unalterable affection for you, which neither time or distance can change…”
– George Washington to Martha Washington
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.