11 great whiskey accessories under $100 to say cheers this Father’s Day

Get your whiskey-loving dad a great gift to enjoy with his favourite drink.

We rounded up a collection of gift ideas that will appeal to any whiskey-loving father.

These gifts include hip flasks, whiskey stones and mixology guidebooks.

If your dad loves a good bottle of whiskey, sorting him out for Father’s Day isn’t usually that much of a pain. But if the amount of bottles on his shelf is starting to stack, it might be time to mix things up.

Instead of giving your dad another bottle of his favourite drop as a Father’s Day gift this year, grab him something that’ll go great with a good drink.

These gift ideas are great options for any whiskey lover. From hip flasks, to mixology guide books and cocktail making sets, these options are bound to put a smile on any whiskey-loving dad’s face.

Browse our whiskey-themed Father’s Day gift ideas below:

Shenglin Hip Flask, $14.76

Image: Amazon

You can’t really go wrong with a hip flask. This silver, stainless steel flask can hold up to 355mL of liquid. It has been designed with anti-corrosion and anti-rust protection, so your dad can enjoy a cheeky nip of whiskey for years to come.

Click here to buy the Shenglin hip flask.

Gashin Whiskey Stones (9pcs), $21.99

Image: Amazon

If your dad hates watered down drinks, whiskey stones are the perfect alternative to ice cubes. They’re simple to use (just store them in the fridge), easy to clean and they’ll chill your dad’s drink without adding to its flavour.

This set includes nine granite stones, a velvet pouch to store them in, along with a pair of tongs — all wrapped up in an impressive wooden chest.

Click here to buy Gashin’s whiskey stones.

Whiskey Master Class, $26.25

Image: Kogan

It’s time to give your dad a crash-course in everything whiskey. Lew Bryson’s Whiskey Master Class is a meticulously researched book that delves into the history and differences across whiskey varieties, discussing the range of flavours, distillation methods and ways of tasting on offer.

It’ll teach your dad almost everything there is to know about bourbon, scotch, rye, Japanese whisky, and more!

Click here to buy Whiskey Master Class.

Dead Rabbit: Mixology and Mayhem, $42.41

Image: Kogan

If your dad is interested in learning how to make his own cocktails, or if he’s looking for a unique recipe book to broaden his knowledge, Dead Rabbit: Mixology and Mayhem is what he needs. It’s half-cocktail book, half-graphic novel.

Created by the masterminds behind The Dead Rabbit, one of the most renowned bars in New York City, and has won countless cocktails awards. This book includes over 100 of the bar’s award winning cocktail recipes (each accompanied by a comic), so your dad can try them out for himself.

Click here to buy Dead Rabbit: Mixology and Mayhem.

Bormioli Rocco Cassiopea Decanter (850mL), $49.95

Image: Catch

It’s time to clear out those half empty bottles from your dad’s shelf and really class up the joint. With it’s stylish Italian design, Bormioli Rocco’s Cassiopea decanter will bring a degree of sophistication to any bar shelf.

Click here to buy Bormioli Rocco’s Cassiopea decanter.

Whisky Stones and Glasses Gift Set, $49.99

Image: Amazon

This gift set has everything your dad needs to enjoy his favourite whiskey — minus the actual whiskey. A great option if your dad enjoys a good drink, but doesn’t have much in the way of accessories.

It includes two classy glasses and eight whiskey stones that’ll help keep dad’s drink chilled — stored in a sturdy, rustic wooden box.

Click here to buy the whisky stones and glasses gift set.

Whiskey Tumblers (6pcs), $49.99

Image: Catch

A good whiskey needs a good glass to drink it from. This six-piece set of whiskey tumblers is a great way to serve up a nice cocktail. Their smart, Italian design will bring a touch of class to any drink.

Click here to buy the whiskey tumblers.

Gold Cocktail Shaker Set, $59.95

Image: Catch

For the dad who loves a good cocktail, this set has everything he’ll need to make an Old Fashioned, a Manhattan and more.

The set includes a wooden muddler, a cocktail spoon, a 15/30mL double jigger, a four-prong hawthorn strainer, four speed pourers, a bar blade and a gold-coated stainless steel shaker. What more could your dad ask for?

Click here to buy the gold cocktail shaker set.

Glencairn Whisky Glasses (6pcs), $69

Image: Catch

If your dad is someone who savours the smells and tastes of his whiskey, you can’t go past Glencairn glasses. These nosing tumblers are designed to help accentuate the whiskey’s aromas. The set includes six Glencairn glasses, along with a wooden presentation board, so your dad can set up his own whiskey tasting session.

Click here to buy the Glencairn whisky glasses.

Shaped Drink Rocks (4pcs), $69.95

Image: Catch

Made from soapstone and marble, not only will these keep your dad’s drinks chilled without diluting their flavours, they also stand out from your standard whiskey stones. These unique geometric drink rocks will give your dad’s drinks a visual flair that matches their great taste.

Click here to buy the shaped drink rocks.

Stanley Adventure Hip Flask set, $89.95

Image: Catch

A hip flask for the dad who loves adventuring as much as he loves a good drink. Even if you’re dad isn’t one for hiking, this sturdy flask can take a beating, so he’ll definitely get some use out of it in the years to come.

This stainless-steel hip flask can hold up to 236mL, and is both rust-proof and leak-proof. It also comes packaged with four stainless steel shot glasses, so if your dad is feeling generous, he can share a drink with his mates.

Click here to buy Stanley’s Adventure hip flask set.

