11 Times Big Business Actually Did Something Right

If you order a PlayStation online and it gets snatched from your doorstep instead of being delivered safely to your living room, that's your problem, right? Or maybe it's the delivery service's problem.

Or it's the problem of the neighbour who signed for your expensive gaming system but didn't bother to bring it inside to protect it from sticky fingers. Wherever the blame lands, it's definitely not the problem of the company who fulfilled their end of the bargain by shipping the system using a secure method.

However, when this scenario happened to an Amazon customer a few years ago, he called them to beg -- plead -- to see if there was anything that could be done because his son was expecting a PlayStation from Santa. Much to the customer's shock, they not only sent another, but they didn't even charge him for shipping. It even made it there on time for Christmas.