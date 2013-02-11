11 Times Big Business Actually Did Something Right

Photo: Getty Images
When someone wants to tell you a story about a recent customer experience, it usually tends to be more Tales from the Crypt than Happily Ever After.But that’s not to say good service isn’t out there.
Here are 11 companies that will restore your faith – at least temporarily.
A guy jokingly tweeted Mortons Steakhouse to deliver a porterhouse when he landed at the airport. They delivered.
Zappos found out one of its customers was having foot troubles. So they sent her a bouquet of flowers.
A Redditor's 89-year-old grandfather got snowed in a couple years ago and didn't have much in the house for meals.
His daughter called several markets in the area to see if any of them had grocery delivery services, but the only one that said they did was Trader Joe's.
They don't, actually, but were willing to help out this WWII vet. As the man's daughter placed an order, the Trader Joe's representative on the phone recommended other items that would be good for her dad's low-sodium diet. An up-sell, you may be asking? Nope. They didn't charge her a dime for the delivery or the groceries.
Amazon sent a new Playstation to a customer after a delivery was snatched off his porch –– just in time for Christmas.
If you order a PlayStation online and it gets snatched from your doorstep instead of being delivered safely to your living room, that's your problem, right? Or maybe it's the delivery service's problem.
Or it's the problem of the neighbour who signed for your expensive gaming system but didn't bother to bring it inside to protect it from sticky fingers. Wherever the blame lands, it's definitely not the problem of the company who fulfilled their end of the bargain by shipping the system using a secure method.
However, when this scenario happened to an Amazon customer a few years ago, he called them to beg -- plead -- to see if there was anything that could be done because his son was expecting a PlayStation from Santa. Much to the customer's shock, they not only sent another, but they didn't even charge him for shipping. It even made it there on time for Christmas.
Because of their son's food allergies, a family vacationing at the Ritz-Carlton, Bali, was always careful to bring their own supply of specialised eggs and milk. In this particular instance, however, the food was ruined en route.
The Ritz-Carlton manager couldn't find any of the special items in town, but his executive chef recalled that a store in Singapore sold them. The chef contacted his mother-in-law, who lived there, and had her purchase the items, then fly to Bali (about 2.5 hours) to deliver them. Only at the Ritz-Carlton.
The tales of Nordie's customer service are so mind-boggling that some of them are considered urban legend, but I'll give you one that's definitely factual. Last year, a member of the security staff noticed a woman crawling around on her hands and knees on the sales floor. When he discovered that she was looking for a diamond that had fallen out of her wedding ring while she was trying on clothes, he got down and searched with her. He also recruited a small team of people to help comb the floors. Eventually, the crew painstakingly picked through the dirt and debris in the store vacuum cleaners before coming up with the woman's diamond.
Most of us have experienced it at one time or another -- the dreaded vehicle recall. It's usually some minor part, but replacing it ends up being a huge inconvenience for the car owner, even when replacement parts are free.
Lexus certainly knows how to take the sting out of that. Although previous recalls had been addressed by sending technicians to the affected customers' homes to fix the problem on the spot, when the Lexus ES 350 sedan was recalled in 2006, the company decided to ask owners to come on into the dealership.
Instead of sitting in a waiting room waiting for their cars to be worked on, customers were given a brand new Lexus instead, no questions asked.
Gaylord Opryland hotel gave a customer a free specially-made clock after she shared her love for it on Twitter.
