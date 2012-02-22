11 Google Job Titles You Won't Believe Actually Exist

Photo: Google
Google is an unconventional company.That extends to the company’s official policy on job titles which can be summarized as: whatever you want to put on your business card is pretty much OK.
As a result, some Google employees have come up with some pretty offbeat titles for themselves.
But Google also offers a lot of amazing perks to keep employees happy and engaged, and a lot of these perks are provided by full time employees.
So most of these titles are actual, real job descriptions.
Check them out…
Dance Program Manager. These people teach dance, yoga, and other classes in Google's dance studio on its Mountain View campus. It's all part of keeping employees in good health.
Nutritionist. They try to make sure that Google's abundant free food is healthy. Or at least that there are some healthy options available.
Food Scientist. These folks are part of the HR department, and conduct experiments related to free food -- for instance, the effect of putting M&Ms in clear versus opaque containers.
Childcare centre Preschool Teacher. These wonderful people oversee the discounted child care facilities that Google offers in some of its offices.
Ergonomics Specialist. These people make sure your workstation is adjusted right so you don't get carpal tunnel or a bad back.
Fitness Program Manager. They come up with all sorts of ways for Googlers to stay in shape while they're at work.
Transportation Program Manager. Somebody has to coordinate the commuter shuttles, on-campus bikes, and all the other things Google does to help employees get around.
Green Team Lead. They look at things like energy-efficient building design and using sustainable food sources.
Intergalactic Federation King Almighty and Commander of the Universe. This is the official title of Tiffany Montague, who handles Google's space projects, like the Lunar X Prize, which will give $30 million to the first privately funded team to send a robot to the moon.
