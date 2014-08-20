11 Google Chrome Extensions That Will Boost Your Productivity

We’re all trying to find the next productivity hack.
But did you know that the key to getting more done might be in your browser?
Google’s Chrome Web Store is chock-full of cool ad-ons for your browser.
But as Chrome has become more popular, the Chrome Web Store has become like Apple’s App Store: bloated and hard to navigate.
So to save you the trouble, we’ve found some extensions guaranteed to keep you focused and productive during working hours.
AdBlock may be the most popular Google Chrome extension out there.
The extension removes the annoyance of banner advertisements from your web experience. That may seem like a slight difference, but visiting some sites that tend to be bogged down with such ads can really improve your experience.
AdBlock also works with Safari, Opera, and Firefox if you don't have Chrome.
Chrome Remote Desktop isn't technically an extension, but it gives you the magical ability to access other computers from your own and vice versa.
Left a file at work? Connect up via Remote Desk and grab it. It's also an easy way to share your screen with someone else if there's a problem.
Chrome to Mobile is an easy way to take whatever you're working on with you when you leave the office.
The extension lets you take live webpages and work on the go by replicating your desktop browser experience on your smartphone.
It works offline too, in case you need to get stuff done in a dead zone.
Google Mail Checker is a no-brainer for anyone who sends and receives email on a daily basis.
The extension, brilliant in its simplicity, shows you how many unread messages are in your inbox without your having to click/tab over and check.
Like many Chrome extensions, Google Mail Checker saves you precious time you could be using productively.
MightyText does what iMessage has been letting Mac users do for a while: send texts from a computer to other phones.
Like iMessage, the extension gives you a nice notification when you receive a message.
Until MightyText there was no easy way to communicate from your computer to Android phones. Now you'll never have to worry about what kind of smartphone your colleague has.
Nimbus Screenshot is a great tool for Windows users everywhere. The extension lets you take quick and easy screengrabs (Mac users have an Apple command for this).
Like Chrome Remote Desktop, Nimbus can be a great tool for communicating with colleagues or showing someone exactly what you're looking at, when words just don't cut it.
Website Blocker is great if you're the type of person who gets easily distracted by Facebook or Twitter.
As the name suggests, this extension allows you to block access to certain domains for a given period of time (from (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, for example).
Website Blocker also works in Incognito Mode, so you can browse safely and without distraction if you so choose.
Pocket is an easy way to put things aside when you've got work to do.
If you come across an article or website that's too long for you to look into -- but you're still interested -- hit the Pocket extension and that article/website will end up in your Pocket queue.
All you need is the free app to access your content on your schedule.
Search by Image helps you identity things you see online.
It is literally Google Images in reverse. But Search by Image is useful in spite of its simplicity. It's especially useful for identifying a location or unfamiliar landmark.
It will save you time and impress your friends.
FVD Downloader lets you save videos you find online easily and quickly.
The one drawback is that it doesn't work with YouTube videos.
But for the rest of the Internet (Facebook, Vimeo, etc), you're set!
