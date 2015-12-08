10 gifts for the tech nerd in your life

It’s tough buying Christmas gifts for tech fans — the latest gadgets are expensive, and it’s not easy for people to figure out which brand a tech fan is loyal to.
We took a look at some tech gifts that can you can buy for lots of different people, whether they’re Android or iPhone, PC or Mac, console or desktop gamer.
Our gifts aren’t all expensive, either. We’ve also selected some stocking fillers that don’t break the bank.
'Star Wars Battlefront,' is the new video game set in the 'Star Wars' universe -- and the game even overlaps slightly with the new 'Star Wars' movie.
'Star Wars Battlefront' is made by the same video game studio that worked on the 'Battlefield' series. It was reported last year that more than 7 million people had bought 'Battlefield 4.'
Price: £47.86
It's still handy to have a USB stick around in case you need to transport files between different computers. They're so cheap now that you can buy a decent-sized USB stick for under £30.
This USB stick looks like a tiny bottle of Jack Daniel's whiskey. There isn't actually any alcohol in it, but it certainly looks the part. You can buy it in 8, 16, or 32 GB versions.
Price: Between £18.36 and £29.24
If someone wants to try out a smartwatch but isn't quite ready to buy an Apple Watch, then a Chronos could be the perfect idea. It's a small metal disc that attaches to the back of a normal watch and picks up notifications from an iPhone or Android phone over Bluetooth.
There's one catch with the Chronos, though: You can't actually use it yet. The devices are currently pre-order only, so you may end up waiting a while for this to arrive.
Price: $89 (£59)
'Fallout 4' is the blockbuster game from Bethesda Game Studios, the company behind the 'Fallout' and 'Elder Scrolls' series.
The game is set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland that shows what happens to humanity after a nuclear attack. It's filled with mutants and scavengers trying to find supplies, but it's not all doom and gloom.
Players get sucked into the game's world, and IGN mentioned in its review of 'Fallout 4' that it's easy to spend over 100 hours there.
Price: £35.99
A headphone amp is a cheap piece of kit that can make a difference to how you listen to music.
As we wrote back in September, it can make music louder, and when you pair it with some decent quality files then you may start noticing little things in music that you haven't heard before.
Price: £20.99
Typing feels better on an ancient keyboard. It's louder, too. People spend hundreds of pounds on fancy mechanical keyboards, but another way to pick up something cool is to use a converted retro games console.
Etsy seller TynemouthSoftware produces keyboards converted from classic games consoles.
The Commodore 64 looks like a particularly sturdy model. You can even play video games on them using an emulator.
Price: £99
There are more and more virtual reality apps, games, and even short films that can be viewed on an Android phone using Google Cardboard.
Cardboard is a DIY folding kit that lets you use your existing smartphone as a screen for virtual reality. It's a cheap way to experience all of the cool new VR programs.
Google has a page listing lots of different versions of Google Cardboard, but we've gone for the common Knox V2 headset.
Price: $30.95 (£20.48)
This book, released in May, looks at the life of entrepreneur Elon Musk, covering his time at PayPal was well as his companies SpaceX and Tesla.
Musk is one of the most interesting men on the planet, and Vance's book is filled with details about him that make for entertaining reading.
Price: £15.01
A battery pack is a must-have for anyone who ever finds their phone losing power after a long day.
The small rectangular devices can sit in a bag or jacket pocket until they're needed, and then you just plug your phone in and charge it up on the go.
There are lots of cheap devices that can add some charge to your phone, but we've gone for a power pack that holds its battery for three months and can charge two devices at once.
Price: £47.99
It's nearly 2016, everyone needs a drone. They're easy to fly as long as you have enough room to zoom around in.
The Millennium Falcon drone is a unique model that most people haven't seen before.
It's the perfect gift for a 'Star Wars' fan who wants to fly the spaceships from the movie in real life.
Price: £104.99
