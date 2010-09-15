11 Free Tools Every Entrepreneur Should Use

What's not to love here? Gmail, calendar, reader, spreadsheets and documents. Gmail is what you should be using for email, if your not head on over and sign-up!

The calendar is basic but it is free and you can easily integrate it with whatever you or doing or on your phone. Google reader is where you should track the sites you want to read everyday (subscribe to 10 and make it a point to look at them each morning).

Then the documents are great simply because they can perform the main functions of a program like word but also can be shared and edited by a group of people at the same time.