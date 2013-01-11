This Felt Tablet Case Becomes A Mousepad When Unfolded

This is the 11+ Felt Case from Leibal.



Why We Love It: It can be hard to find good tech accessories, but this Felt Case is a great exception. The minimalist design is made from grey and tan polyester felt, and it can hold a tablet device or the Macbook Air. The case includes various pockets for your headphones, business cards, cell phone, and power supply, plus a binder wrap closure to keep everything together.

But what has to be the best part of the case is it acts as a mousepad when unfolded, and the pockets can be detached from the sleeve with a zipper for a more streamlined case design.

Photo: Leibal

Photo: Leibal

Photo: Leibal

Where To Buy: Available through Leibal.

Cost: $55.

