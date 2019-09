Neil deGrasse Tyson is America’s preeminent badass astrophysicist.



He’s a passionate advocate for science, NASA and education. He’s also well-known for a little incident involving Pluto. The man holds at least 17 honorary doctorates in addition to his real one; we’re dealing with a badass over here.

Now, eleven of our favourite NDT quotes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.