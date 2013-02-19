The favourite Drinks Of 11 Iconic People

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
When these celebrities and iconic characters want to knock one back, these are the drinks they choose.
If there are two things Big Ben Franklin will always be remembered for, it's drinking and syphilis.
Or is it persuading the French to join in with the colonists to fight the British and the key-on-the-kite electricity experiment?
Either or, the point is, when Franklin wasn't changing the world he was refilling his glass.
His drink of choice? Madeira, an oxidized and fortified wine.
You'd think Hemingway, the man's man, would go for something like whiskey, straight up.
But no, Bumby liked his rum and mint.
If you've never been one for the Cuban cocktail, give Ernie's recipe a try:
6 fresh mint leaves
Juice of 1 lime
2 tsp light brown sugar
1-1/2 oz. white rum, 3 oz. champagne
Sprig of fresh mint, for garnish
The Rickey's resurgence in the last decade has made it cool again, especially within the D.C. Beltway.
But for F. Scott Fitzgerald, it was always cool. In the roaring '20s, he was known for being more than just a great writer--Fitzgerald's low tolerance and tendency for tomfoolery gave him a reputation as a prankster.
So, when he disclosed he loved gin because it wasn't easy to detect on his breath, his friends were probably left biting their tongue.
He made no secret of his love affair with drinking, once saying, 'First you take a drink, then the drink takes a drink, then the drink takes you.'
The gin rickey took him and was forever immortalised in The Great Gatsby.
The way this British leader lived makes the characters in Mad Men look soft.
Then again, after you lead a nation against Nazi Germany, having whiskey for breakfast is an OK thing to do.
On a 1954 flight, here's what the British newspaper The Telegraph reported Churchill ordering:
1st Tray. Poached egg, Toast, Jam, Butter, Coffee and milk, Jug of cold milk, Cold Chicken or Meat.
2nd Tray. Grapefruit, Sugar Bowl, Glass orange squash (ice), Whisky soda.
And finally: 'Wash hands, cigar.'
During the 117-minute-long Big Lebowski, Jeff Bridges' character drinks nine White Russians and spills one of them.
The recipe is simple: two parts vodka, one part Kahlua, one part cream. This three-component masterpiece inspired a generation of college kids.
