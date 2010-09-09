11 Famous Athletes Who Blew Millions Failing At Business

Photo: AP Images

For all the money they earn, professional athletes have a hard time holding onto any of it.They’re apparently unaware that even millions of dollars can disappear pretty quickly when…



Your garage is stuffed with sports cars

Your house has the “largest residential aquarium in the southeast”

Your child support payments span several mothers across the country

Your social life necessitates thousand-dollar bottles at luxurious nightclubs.

The money stops coming in after age 33.

But you know what’s even sadder than all the athletes who lose their money by spending it? Those who lose all their money investing it…in their own companies.

They are a set of athletes-gone-broke in a class of their own.

Call them althetepreneurs. They start businesses to cash in on their famous names and WHAM…they fly straight into a mountain.

For every George Foreman and Magic Johnson, there are dozens of failed entrepreneurs whose business decisions left them with the same fate as the spendthrifts, gamblers, and alcoholics: battered, broke and bankrupt.

