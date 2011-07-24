11 Stunning Facts About America's Prisons

Photo: cliff 1066 via flickr

The U.S. has a greater percentage of its population locked up than any other country in the world.Despite budget cuts and tax shortfalls housing inmates costs the country almost $600 billion a year.



Despite the rising incarceration rates over the last decade, crime is actually down.

High inmate populations are blamed on mandatory sentencing and over-zealous drug laws.

