11 Extravagant Ways Rich Tech Executives Have Spent Their Fortunes

The clock Bezos is having built in Texas is meant to serve as a symbol to make people think long-term.

'If we think long-term, we can accomplish things that we couldn't otherwise accomplish,' Bezos said in an interview. We humans are getting awfully sophisticated in technological ways and have a lot of potential to be very dangerous to ourselves, and it seems to me that we as a species will have to start thinking longer term. This is a symbol, I think symbols can be very powerful.'

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through Bezos Expeditions.