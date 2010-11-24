10 Business Partnerships That Went Down In Flames

Ah, business romance. You meet that special someone and feel like you have a connection, like you really see eye to eye and share a vision for a company.



So you partner with them, and the relationship blossoms into a successful business.

Reality check: The divorce rate for business partners is 80%. That includes partnerships between individuals and entire companies.

Remember WordPerfect back in the 90’s? That went bust thanks to a crumbling relationship between Novell and the WordPerfect executive team. Poor relationships can bring down entire products, and even business empires.

So If you know a partnership is not working, it may be time to break up. That doesn’t mean it will be easy; vicious money disputes and ugly legal battles are usually part of the process.

