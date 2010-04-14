11 Examples Of How Insanely Corrupt The U.S. Financial System Has Become

(This is a guest post from endoftheamericandream.com.)



If you ask most Americans, they will agree that the financial system is corrupt. It is generally assumed that just like most politicians, most big bankers are corrupt by nature.

But the truth is that the vast majority of Americans have no idea just how corrupt the U.S. financial system has become.

The reality is that the American Dream is literally being stolen from millions of Americans right out from under their noses and they don’t even realise it. The corruption on Wall Street has become so deep and so vast that it is hard to even find the words to describe it. The level of greed being displayed by many Wall Street firms would make Gordon Gecko blush. It seems that the major financial players will try just about anything these days – as long as they think they can get away with it. But in the process they are contributing to the destruction of the greatest economic machine that the planet has ever seen.

