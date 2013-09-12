11 Elon Musk Quotes That Show His Genius

Extreme entrepreneurialism is what the digital age enables — and no one does it better than Elon Musk. He will be talking talent, design, management and more with Henry Blodget and the audience at IGNITION: Future Of Digital. Ticket prices go up this week so reserve your seat now »

Elon Musk

is a badass. He co-founded PayPal, leads both

SpaceXand

Tesla, and recently released plans for a fast-and-cheap transportation system called

Hyperloop.

He specialises in creating things that seem straight out of a sci-fi movie.

Musk, who a past coworker described as “an exceptional freak of nature,” has also uttered some gems of wisdom from that magical mind of his over the years.

We collected a few of the best ones.

