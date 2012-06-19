11 Easy Ways To Offend Facebook Employees

Photo: By Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Facebook has thousands of employees now.To keep them all happy with each other, certain unwritten rules have been established over time.



Well, the rules were unwritten until people started writing a full list of faux pas on Quora, which we’ve fleshed out.

If you end up working at Facebook memorize these rules. Even if you don’t work at at Facebook, these good ground rules for any workplace.

Don't email the full staff list or other large work lists with something non-critical. Facebook is a company with thousands of employees. And none of those employees like spam. So, like any large company, keep the full staff list for mission-critical messages. Don't ridicule someone on a thread on a large mailing list It's alright to be competitive in a workspace -- you make everyone around you better and push everyone to do their best. But no one likes being publicly ridiculed -- and no one likes the people ridiculing, either. Keep it constructive. Don't bring lots of friends to the cafe at once or bring friends regularly. One of the top perks at Facebook is the three free meals a day at Facebook's on-premise cafeteria. We're sure it's alright to bring guests, but if you're constantly bringing in friends, that's defeating the point of a perk -- an advantage you get at working at the company. Interrupting someone who has headphones on at their desk is a big no-no. This is generally referred to as a 'do not disturb' sign, says former Facebooker Ezra Callahan. If you break someone's stride with a distraction, it can take hours to get back into that mentality. That's probably especially true for a coder, who is solving complex logic problems. Ask a question at the weekly staff Q&A about Facebook's China strategy or its plans around mobile payments. Facebook holds weekly Q&A meetings for its employees -- but not everyone needs to know about the most important next steps at Facebook. Still, inquiring minds will inquire. But if you don't get an answer three weeks in a row, you're probably wasting everyone's time by watching again. Hold a meeting with no specific agenda or insufficient preparation. If you hold a meeting without preparation, you're going to waste a lot of peoples' time. That's bad. Facebook is still a young company that needs to be moving as quickly as possible. Sell any swag you're given at the office. You could probably sell any Facebook-branded swag you get at the office for a lot of money on eBay or Amazon. But, if Facebook is giving it to you for free, that would be pretty disingenuous. The swag is meant exclusively for Facebook employees -- who should be proud to represent their company and be part of that 'club.' Don't reject a Facebook friend request from anyone at the company. It's in bad taste to reject any Facebook co-workers who want to be Facebook friends. This holds true even if you were only introduced in passing, by email, and even if you're unlikely to ever have another conversation with them. Keep your Facebook profile pretty open Facebook is a company that is all about making the world more open and transparent. So, don't put your Facebook profile on privacy lockdown. It's OK to be a little private, but don't be a social recluse. Schedule a meeting pretty much anytime the day after a Hackathon. Hackathons are all-night affairs that take an enormous amount of work and brainpower. The next day, Facebook employees are going to be exhausted. No one is going to want to go to a meeting the next day with a fried brain -- and the meeting will probably end up useless anyway. Fall off a Ripstik. A Ripstik is sort of like a skateboard, which we guess is popular over on the Facebook campus. Seriously though, this one sounds painful. Like Facebook's hacker heaven? Check out 22 fantastic-looking hacker spaces >

