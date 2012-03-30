11 Disgusting Ingredients You Eat Every Day That Food Companies Don't Talk About

Photo: the skinimin www.flickr.com and Whats on Tenerife www.flickr.com
Starbucks’ use of crushed beetles in food colouring for its frappuccino products—which it had labelled vegan—is merely the tip of the iceberg.The cochineal beetle, often used in red food dyes, is one of many disgusting ingredients found in everyday foods.
Food companies might advertise natural flavours, low calories and vitamins A through Z, but they’re much less likely to promote their use of fish bladders, sand or human hair.
And you won’t believe what beaver anal glands—that’s correct—are used for.
Between yogurt, maraschino cherries, jams, cakes, and tomato products, you've probably consumed at least one pound of red dye in your life. That means that you've also ingested at least 70,000 cochineal beetles, according to a petition on Change.org.
The bug is crushed up to make red dye.
Vanilla and raspberry flavours might be enhanced by 'castoreum,' a mixture of the anal secretions and urine of beavers. It's also found in perfume.
The FDA-approved product is categorized under 'natural flavoring,' so you won't know if you're eating it.
After celebrity chef Jamie Oliver went on David Letterman's show and mentioned castoreum's presence in vanilla ice cream--'If you like that stuff, next time you put it in your mouth think of anal gland'--manufacturers adamantly denied the claims.
Isinglass, or dried fish bladder, gives beer its golden glow. The BBC did a whole segment on the substance, which is primarily used in British beers.
One key ingredient to Wendy's chilli is an anti-caking agent called silicon dioxide. Street name: sand or glass powder.
Gelatin is made from collagen, which is boiled down animal connective tissue. Today, gelatin most likely is made from pigskin.
Lanolin--a goopy, oily secretion found in sheep's wool--is an FDA-approved additive used to soften chewing gum. It can also be found in cosmetics, sunscreen, and baby products.
Cellulose, or virgin wood pulp that is more commonly identified as sawdust, is an ingredient found in shredded cheese. It keeps the shreds from clumping up. Cellulose also appears in Kraft Parmesan Cheese.
The Street found 15 other companies that use 'wood' in their products.
The USDA, which regulates meat, has decided that meat products that consist of more than 3.5 per cent cellulose cannot be recognised as nutritionally sound.
L-Cysteine is an amino acid often used in dough conditioners, which softens mass-produced breads. It is made from human hair or duck feathers. Although 80 per cent of L-cysteine is made of human hair, McDonald's uses the duck feather variety in its Baked Hot Apple Pie and Warm Cinnamon Roll.
Sodium bisulfite is used in most toilet boil cleaning agents. It's also used to extend the shelf-life and bleach out the discoloration of potato chips.
We aren't saying that rat hairs are the secret ingredient of your favourite chocolate bars ... but they might make accidental guest appearances. The FDA allows one rat hair per 100 grams in six 100-gram subsamples of chocolate and 60 insect fragments per 100 grams in six 100-gram subsamples.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.