11 Disgusting Ingredients You Eat Every Day That Food Companies Don't Talk About

Photo: the skinimin www.flickr.com and Whats on Tenerife www.flickr.com

Starbucks’ use of crushed beetles in food colouring for its frappuccino products—which it had labelled vegan—is merely the tip of the iceberg.The cochineal beetle, often used in red food dyes, is one of many disgusting ingredients found in everyday foods.



Food companies might advertise natural flavours, low calories and vitamins A through Z, but they’re much less likely to promote their use of fish bladders, sand or human hair.

And you won’t believe what beaver anal glands—that’s correct—are used for.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.