11 diabolical ways to destroy an iPhone

Julie Bort
IPhone6 grinderTechRax

You know that panicky feeling you get when you think you’ve wrecked your smartphone? Most of us try to avoid that.

So, there’s something perversely irresistible about the TechRax Instagram and YouTube channel by Taras Maksimuk.

He’s been deliberately destroying iPhones since 2011 in all kinds of creative and diabolical ways.

And what he did to a $US10,000 Apple Watch? Insane.

TechRax destroyed a $10,000 gold Apple Watch with a pair of neodymium magnets. They collide together with a force so strong they can crush the bones in your hand.

Gold iPhone smashed by magnets

The watch was crushed.

Gold Apple iWatch crushed by magnets

But somehow it was still working a little bit

Watch the full video.

Here's a limited edition Iron Man Galaxy S6 Edge after it was tortured in an 'extreme bend test.' Only 1,000 of those limited edition phones were made. He put it in a vice and smashed it with a hammer until it bent.

Watch the full video.

He also did the same extreme bend test to an iPhone 6 Plus.

We don't need to explain what's about to happen to this poor iPhone 6

And here's the result.

iPhone 6 meets lawn mower

Watch the video.

Then there was that time he poured gallium on the aluminium iPhone 6. Gallium loves aluminium.

Watch the video.

He also shot an iPhone 6 with a gun ...

Turns out, it's not bullet proof.

Watch the video.

He put one iPhone 6 in a lava lamp. And killed it that way.

Watch the video.

He took a grinder to this poor iPhone 6 ...

Watch the video.

And he roasted this iPhone 6 in a turkey for 4 hours.

Yeah, it was baked.

Watch video.

And he's boiled, dropped, drowned, and ironed other phones ...

Watch the video.

Which is not to say that you have to come up with ingenious ways to wreck an iPhone. This one was busted the old-fashioned way. It was dropped on its screen.

