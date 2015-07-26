11 diabolical ways to destroy an iPhone

You know that panicky feeling you get when you think you’ve wrecked your smartphone? Most of us try to avoid that.
So, there’s something perversely irresistible about the TechRax Instagram and YouTube channel by Taras Maksimuk.
He’s been deliberately destroying iPhones since 2011 in all kinds of creative and diabolical ways.
And what he did to a $US10,000 Apple Watch? Insane.
TechRax destroyed a $10,000 gold Apple Watch with a pair of neodymium magnets. They collide together with a force so strong they can crush the bones in your hand.
Here's a limited edition Iron Man Galaxy S6 Edge after it was tortured in an 'extreme bend test.' Only 1,000 of those limited edition phones were made. He put it in a vice and smashed it with a hammer until it bent.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/tgHDHyTBWh/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/4vlzFgTBQi/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/0WYmxQzBTY/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/v6d0RaTBRe/embed/
Width: 658px
Which is not to say that you have to come up with ingenious ways to wreck an iPhone. This one was busted the old-fashioned way. It was dropped on its screen.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/4OA19moOrX/embed/
Width: 658px
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.