11 diabolical ways to destroy an iPhone

You know that panicky feeling you get when you think you’ve wrecked your smartphone? Most of us try to avoid that.

So, there’s something perversely irresistible about the TechRax Instagram and YouTube channel by Taras Maksimuk.

He’s been deliberately destroying iPhones since 2011 in all kinds of creative and diabolical ways.

And what he did to a $US10,000 Apple Watch? Insane.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.